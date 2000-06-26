The Scottish curse

"Out damned spot!" Were the producers of Macbeth taking a cue from the play? ("If it were done.then 'twere well it were done quickly.") There will be only a few more tomorrows for the Kelsey Grammer vehicle currently running on Broadway. Those responsible for the ill-fated production have chosen to close it only 10 performances after it was clobbered by critics. Lay not the blame on Grammer's TV experience as Frasier. Richard (Dr. Kildare) Chamberlain was hailed for his Hamlet, and on the Bard's home turf. Fear not. Dr. Frasier Crane knows how to wash the blood off.