Sci Fi Sends 'Caprica' To Series

Sci Fi has given Battlestar Galactica prequel Caprica a green light to series. The network had ordered a two hour backdoor pilot earlier this year, the pilot will now serve as an extended series premiere.

Caprica will premiere in 2010, with production beginning next summer. Sci Fi has ordered 20 hours of the new series, including the pilot.



“Ron, David and Remi have created an amazing series with thought-provoking storytelling that deals with a world very similar to our own. It’s definitely not as dark as Battlestar, but like that show, this series has smart, dimensional characters who grapple with issues of love, sex and politics from a world in transition,” said Mark Stern, Executive Vice President, Original Programming for SCI FI & Co-Head Original Content, Universal Cable Productions, announcing the pick up.

Caprica takes place 50 years before the events of Battlestar Galactica and follows two families, the Graystones and the Adamas as they compete in the world of the 12 Colonies. Ronald Moore and David Eick of Battlestar and Remi Aubuchon of 24 are executive producing the new series.