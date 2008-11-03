Sci Fi Scares Up Viewers On Halloween

Sci Fi Channel, led by a six-hour live edition of Ghost Hunters, scared up strong viewership Friday evening. The special Halloween edition of the Ghost Hunters franchise drew 1.3 million P18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers, making Sci Fi the most watched cable entertainment network for the evening.



The Ghost Hunters special was the culmination of the NBC owned cable network's "31 Days of Halloween" slate, which featured over 250 hours of horror and sci fi movies, specials and series.



Scifi.com also got a boost from the live special, drawing 3 million pageviews and 310,000 unique visitors.