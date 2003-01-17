Schneider heads to Denver
Bill Schneider, vice president and director of sales for Fox-owned WAGA-TV
Atlanta and Fox Sports Net South, is moving to co-owned KDVR(TV) Denver as vice
president, general manager and head of sales and marketing for Fox Sports Rocky
Mountains.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.