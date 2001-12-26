SBCA chairman resigns over merger

The chairman of the Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association

resigned Friday in objection to the trade group's pending endorsement of the

EchoStar Communications Corp./DirecTV Inc. deal.

Stan Kozlowski, senior vice president of sales and marketing with the

National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, stepped down from his SBCA post

just prior to a vote on the merger by the association's executive committee.

Kozlowski urged the SBCA to refrain from taking a position on private business

transactions and called for a vote by secret ballot.

He also called for adjournment of last week's meeting in order to request

outside legal opinion about the legality of taking any position on the proposed

merger.

DirecTV's Eddy Hartenstein now chairs the group.

"I felt I had no other option than to step down," Kozlowski said. "I believe

the SBCA is breaking its precedent of not taking positions on private business

matters. The SBCA is charged with representing all segments of the satellite

industry, not just two of its largest members."

The NRTC, a cooperative of more than 1,000 rural utilities delivering

telecommunications to their communities, has opposed the merger and is an

investor in DirecTV.

NRTC members and affiliates provide direct-broadcast satellite equipment and

DirecTV programming services to more than 1.8 million subscribers and worry that

the merger will force their subscribers to obtain programming services through a

competitor.

The $25.8 billion merger, announced Oct. 29, requires the approval of the

Federal Communications Commission and the Department of

Justice.