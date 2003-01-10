Satterfield tapped for San Fran duop
John Satterfield -- who has been running Viacom Inc. stations WNDY-TV
Indianapolis and WWHO(TV) Columbus, Ohio -- has been named vice president and
station manager of Viacom's San Francisco duopoly, CBS station KPIX-TV and UPN
station KBHK, it was announced Friday by Ron Longinotti, VP and
general manager of both stations.
Satterfield, most recently VP and GM of WHDY-TV and WWHO(TV), will
oversee all operations at KPIX-TV and KBHK-TV.
Satterfield will report to Longinotti.
"John's experience managing two medium-market UPN stations gives him a real
edge in overseeing the day-to-day operations of KPIX-TV and KBHK," Longinotti
said.
Satterfield replaces Jerry Braet, who recently retired.
