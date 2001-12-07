Satellite loses must-carry decision

Satellite-TV companies must carry all local TV stations in all local markets

they choose to serve, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.,

ruled Friday.

'We hold, as did the district court, that the carry-one, carry-all rule does

not violate either the First Amendment or the other constitutional provisions

cited by the satellite carriers,' the court wrote.

'We also hold that the [Federal Communications Commission's] a la carte rule,

which allows satellite carriers to offer local broadcast stations to their

subscribers either individually or as part of a single package, is not

arbitrary, capricious, or contrary to law,' the court added.

The decision hands broadcasters another big win in the ongoing fight over

multichannel carriage of local broadcast signals.

'[The National Association of Broadcasters] is pleased that the Fourth

Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the will of Congress recognizing the unique

value provided by free local television stations,' NAB president Eddie Fritts

said.

'This is a New Year's Day gift for DBS [direct-broadcast satellite]

subscribers -- on Jan. 1, they will begin receiving all local stations in

markets where `local-to-local' service is being offered,' he added. 'We fully

expect that EchoStar [Communications Corp.] and DirecTV [Inc.] will now follow

the law and carry all television signals in markets where they are charging

customers for access to any local stations.'

Meanwhile, the satellite-TV industry considered its options, including

appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.

'This is a tremendous loss for consumers and competition in small and

midsized markets because it limits the ability of [Hughes Electronics Corp.'s]

DirecTV and EchoStar's Dish Network to roll out local broadcast service in

additional markets,' said Andy Wright, acting president of the Satellite

Broadcasting & Communications Association

'The SBCA, DirecTV, EchoStar and the many programmers that support our legal

challenge to satellite must-carry are reviewing the details of the decision and

will explore all of our legal options,' Wright added.