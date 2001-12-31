Sally headed for 20?

Sally Jessy Raphael is the longest-running talk show currently in

syndication and -- despite rumblings to the contrary -- it will definitely be back.

Studios USA Domestic Television president Steve Rosenberg said, "Competitors

are going to say things that are sometimes true and sometimes not true. In the

case of Sally, it's not true at all. The show has been on the air for 19 years;

60 talk shows have come and gone since it debuted in 1983. It continues to

perform better than most syndicated product."

Sally Jessy Raphael is the longest-running

talk show currently in syndication and the third-longest-running in history, behind only Donahue and Mike

Douglas.

Rosenberg said a number of top markets are already signed on for the 2002-03

season, notably KTLA-TV Los Angeles, WGN-TV Chicago and KYW-TV Philadelphia.

The show's deal with WNBC-TV New York is up at the end of the season, but

Rosenberg isn't worried about finding a new home in the top market.

"We have to admit, there has been a decline in ratings over the last few

years," Rosenberg said, adding, "The fact is that Sally beat Montel Williams,

Ricki Lake and Jenny Jones in the November sweeps."