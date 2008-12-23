SAG Postpones Strike Authorization Vote

In response to a growing chorus of members who say a strike would be ill-timed given the current economic crisis, the leaders of the Screen Actors Guild have decided to postpone a planned strike-authorization vote by two weeks.

The guild said earlier this month that it would mail ballots for the vote on Jan. 2 and tabulate them Jan. 23. But in a letter to members late Monday, SAG’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Doug Allen, said an apparent lack of consensus had persuaded him and SAG president Alan Rosenberg to call a “special face-to-face” National Board meeting for the week of Jan. 12.

“While almost 100 high profile members and 2524 total members have endorsed the strike authorization vote mandated by the National Board, more than 100 high profile actors and 1373 actors have lent their names to the opposition campaign,” Allen says in the letter. “This division does not help our effort to get an agreement from the AMPTP that our members will ratify.”

The guild, which has been at an impasse with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over compensation on digital media, needs a yes vote by 75% of members who vote to have the ability to then call for a work stoppage.