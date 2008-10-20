SAG Calls For Federal Mediator

The Screen Actors Guild is looking to turn up the heat on contract talks after formally requesting a federal mediator be brought into negotiations and also moving to set the stage should it decide to send a strike authorization to members.



“We hope mediation will help move this process forward. This action by the board demonstrates our commitment to bargain with the strength of our unified membership behind us. Economic times are tough for all Americans, but we must take a stand for what is fair,” said Screen Actors Guild National President Alan Rosenberg in a statement.



SAG's national board of directors also authorized a strike authorization vote to be called if its negotiationg committee determines "that the mediation process has failed."



A strike authorization would need 75% of approval from voting members. If that were to happen, it would then give SAG the ability to begin a work stoppage at any time.