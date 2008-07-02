SAG-AMPTP: Nothing Expected Before Monday AFTRA Vote

With American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members set to vote on the proposed deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Monday, the Screen Actors Guild and the AMPTP met Wednesday for four hours but do not have any further meetings planned.

According to an AMPTP statement, the sides met Wednesday for SAG to ask questions about the AMPTP offer, before SAG then “asked for more time” to study the AMPTP proposal. The statement said SAG “indicated that it will contact the producers on Monday.”

A SAG statement said it “will further analyze and review the AMPTP’s responses over the next several days in order to prepare a response to management’s proposal.”