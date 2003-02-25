Sachs attacks proposed broadband rules

Broadband anti-discrimination rules proposed by Amazon.com Inc. (www.amazon.com), The Walt Disney Co. and

Microsoft Corp. came under attack from National Cable & Telecommunications

Association chief Robert Sachs Tuesday.

Regulation "in search of a problem" might serve giant content providers, but

it "never serves the interests of consumers," Sachs said at the annual Washington, D.C.,

conference of state utility regulators. "Microsoft and others want to use the

government to leverage negotiations with network providers and others to get

better business deals."

Sachs was criticizing demands by the Coalition of Broadband Users and

Innovators -- which also counts eBay Inc. (www.ebay.com) andd advocacy group Media Access Project as

members -- for rules ensuring "unfettered" high-speed access to the Internet.

Individually, Amazon.com has also suggested rules requiring owners of high-speed

networks to be barred from restricting consumer access to Internet content or

sites unless the networks are open to three or more unaffiliated Internet-service

providers.

The Federal Communications Commission is putting the finishing touches on

permanent rules for cable-broadband service.

Bolstering cable's hopes for preserving a current "hands-off" approach, the

FCC last week eliminated rules requiring owners of high-speed telephone

digital subscriber lines to lease access to competing Internet providers.

Sachs said the anti-discrimination regulation sought by Amazon.com and its

partners will discourage investments in broadband infrastructure and slow

deployment across the country.

Some restrictions on consumer usage -- particularly higher fees for large users

of capacity -- will be necessary because a few "bandwidth hogs" can bog down an

entire local network. "Bandwidth management and a degree of oversight of

consumer applications is required to preserve the quality of service," he said.

Cable's critics countered that system operators really want to restrict access

to online movies and other high-capacity services that compete with cable-television programming or cable-affiliated Web sites.

In contrast to his opposition to new regulations on

cable operators, Sachs urged regulators to regulate consumers' "wi-fi"

broadband connections. Increasingly, broadband aficionados obtain free broadband

connections in office buildings, retail shops and residential dwellings by

exploiting "hot spots" created when wireless devices link PCs and other digital

equipment. Sachs called on the regulators to prohibit nonsubscribers from

tapping into hot spots outside a user's residence. "This is no different than

Microsoft prohibiting me from sharing Windows software I've purchased with other

residents of my apartment building," he added.