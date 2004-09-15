Saatchi Names CEO

Ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi Worldwide has tapped Mary Baglivo as CEO and worldwide marketing director of Saatchi & Saatchi New York, which boasts such big-ticket clients as Procter & Gamble Co. and General Mills COrp. She had been CEO for ad-agency holding company Panoramic Communications.

Scott Gilbert and Mike Burns had been heading the agency as joint CEOs. Gilbert is retiring and Burns is staying on as head of the agency's worldwide General Mills business. P&G and General Mills are the agency's two biggest clients.

In addition, Tony Granger, executive creative director of the agency's London arm, will move to New York as executive creative director, replacing Tod Seisser, who resigned.

Vaughan Emsley, who had been a global equity director for P&G business, has been named general manager of that account. He also has overall responsibility on some P&G brands under other Publicis Groupe agencies. Publicis is the holding company for Saatchi & Saatchi.