Rutledge heads to Cablevision
Recently departed Time Warner Cable President Tom Rutledge popped right
back up at Cablevision Systems, taking the helm of the company's cable
operations.
The
Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO named Rutledge president, New York metropolitan area, which
puts him in charge of the company's entire cable
operation.
Rutledge will be responsible for Cablevision's core cable offerings, the new
Interactive Optimum digital rollout, plus high-speed internet and planned
cable-telephone services.
The post has been vacant for a year since Joe Azznara moved to Cablevision's
business telephone unit and later retired.
Rutledge left Time Warner Cable in October, after it became clear that he
wouldn't be moving up in the unit. He was replaced by former Comcast Corp.
president Tom Baxter.
Rutledge said he was excited by the opportunities provided by Cablevision's
concentration on the metro New York market, a cluster that covers all of Long
Island, much of southern Connecticut and big chunks of New Jersey.
'It's a single DMA, a single headend,' Rutledge said. Cablevision's plant is
'more sophisticated than other cable operators'.'
Rutledge is rooted in Time Inc.'s cable operation,
starting at American Television & Communications in 1997, fresh out of
college.
After a number of system management jobs, he was named president of Time
Warner Cable's Portland, Maine system and then its Austin, Texas system.
He was named senior vice president of corporate development in 1994 and
executive vice president in 1996.
