Rutledge heads to Cablevision

Recently departed Time Warner Cable President Tom Rutledge popped right

back up at Cablevision Systems, taking the helm of the company's cable

operations.

The

Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO named Rutledge president, New York metropolitan area, which

puts him in charge of the company's entire cable

operation.

Rutledge will be responsible for Cablevision's core cable offerings, the new

Interactive Optimum digital rollout, plus high-speed internet and planned

cable-telephone services.

The post has been vacant for a year since Joe Azznara moved to Cablevision's

business telephone unit and later retired.

Rutledge left Time Warner Cable in October, after it became clear that he

wouldn't be moving up in the unit. He was replaced by former Comcast Corp.

president Tom Baxter.

Rutledge said he was excited by the opportunities provided by Cablevision's

concentration on the metro New York market, a cluster that covers all of Long

Island, much of southern Connecticut and big chunks of New Jersey.

'It's a single DMA, a single headend,' Rutledge said. Cablevision's plant is

'more sophisticated than other cable operators'.'

Rutledge is rooted in Time Inc.'s cable operation,

starting at American Television & Communications in 1997, fresh out of

college.

After a number of system management jobs, he was named president of Time

Warner Cable's Portland, Maine system and then its Austin, Texas system.

He was named senior vice president of corporate development in 1994 and

executive vice president in 1996.