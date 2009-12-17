Run-off For TV Academy Post
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is going to have to wait a little longer to determine who its next chairman is going to be.
A three-way race between incumbent John Shaffner, second vice chairman Brian Seth Hurst and performers group rep Peter Kwong failed to produce a majority, resulting in a run-off election between Shaffner and Hurst. Academy officials have scheduled a final vote for Jan. 6.
The balloting on whether Shaffner would receive a second two-year term was conducted at the group's board meeting on Wednesday night.
