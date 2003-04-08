RTNDA study lauds local TV

A study commissioned by the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation

concluded that local television is the major source of news for the American

public and more than two-thirds of those surveyed rate local TV news as good or

excellent.

More than half those polled, though, wanted to know more about the process of

story selection.

But contrary to the opinions of news directors surveyed, the public isn't

channel surfing as much, and nearly half of viewers responding said they don't

change the channel at all during local news.

The survey was done for RTNDF by Ball State University Professor Bob Papper.

Only last week, however, an Los Angeles Times poll showed that more

than two-thirds of respondents were relying on the three major cable news

networks for their news about the war in Iraq.

According to the newspaper, 23 percent cited local TV news and 18 percent

cited three broadcast networks.