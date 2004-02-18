Ross Said to Remain ABC's Morning Person

Two weeks ago, rumors were rampant that Shelley Ross would depart her post as executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America for NBC.

Depending on who you talked to, the rumors had her going to Today or MSNBC. But in fact Ross is not going anywhere anytime soon.

While she hasn’t signed a new deal yet, sources say she has a handshake agreement on an extension of her contract to keep her at the helm of GMA for another three years.

ABC had no comment, but one insider there confirmed that "the deal is on track" to keep her at the helm of GMA.

She has held that post since January of 1999. Before assuming her current post she was a senior producer at PrimeTime Live and has been ABC News since 1989.