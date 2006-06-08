Revised Senate Draft Awaits House Bill

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) said Thursday that a revised draft of his committee's version of a communications reform/video franchise reform bill will not be released this week.

Stevens told reporters Thursday that he would wait and see how the House bill shakes out. That bill was being debated at press time on the House floor, with a vote expected Friday.

Stevens said there might even be more changes to his bill to reflect what happens in the House. "It won't come out until the House really gets their act together," he said. "WE may modify our bill after we see what they do."

Stevens is determined to pass a bill this session, which will require reconciling the, at the moment very different, House and Senate versions.

