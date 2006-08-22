Red Defender Joins Duo

The Red Defender joins the Ambiguously Gay Duo, Birdman, and Captain Linger, in JJ Sedelmaier's portfolio of TV superhero send-ups.

The prolific animator--everything from Strawberry Shortcake to Beavis and Butthead according to online animation magazine Hogan's Alley--has inked a series of PSA's debuting Aug. 22 from the Ad Council.

The Defender is a superhero with image issues--dealing with an unhappy car owner whose vehicle has just been used by the caped crime fighter to intercept a missile speeding toward a school or getting ridiculed for a piece of toilet paper stuck to his tights. The humorous kicker: "Saving the world isn't easy, saving lives is...Give Blood."

It is the latest in the council's Bloodsaves campaign, launched in 2004.

In addition to the TV spots, the campaign will include an online component on AOL sites that allow surfers to choose their own ending to the Defender's heroic interventions.