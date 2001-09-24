RealNetworks combines video, audio players

RealNetworks unveiled a unified audio-video platform dubbed RealOne, combining its popular RealPlayer and RealJukebox software.

The long anticipated move is RealNetworks latest initiatitve to counter the incursion of Microsoft's Windows Media Player into RealNetworks' multimedia business.

The RealOne Platform enables content providers to easily author content using standard Internet languages, extending their current Web sites to offer audio and video playback with contextual information. RealNetworks claims more than 150 content providers and technology partners worldwide have endorsed the new platform. - Richard Tedesco