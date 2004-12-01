Real Gilligan’s Island Off to Strong Start
By Anne Becker
TBS’ new reality series had a promising premiere. The Real Gilligan’s Island debuted Nov. 30, with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. attracting 4.029 million and 3.683 million total viewers, respectively, according to Nielsen Media Research.
In its time period, episode one was ad-supported cable’s No. 1 program in total viewers and outperformed broadcast networks Fox and UPN with adults 18-49 and NBC, Fox, UPN and The WB with men 18-49.
The show, in which two sets of castaways are challenged to find their way off an island à la the original sitcom, currently airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
The show is executive-produced by Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor) and father/son team Sherwood Schwartz (the creator of the original Gilligan’s Island) and Lloyd J. Schwartz. It is part of TBS’ strategic branding campaign to orient itself as a network for funny fare. In June, the network took on the slogan “very funny.” Among its comedy fare are Sex and the City, Everybody Loves Raymond and Family Guy.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.