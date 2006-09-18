Raycom Sports Huddles Up

Syndicator Raycom Sports has teamed with Turner, Lincoln Financial Sports, and the Atlantic Coast Conference to launch a pay broadband sports channel.

Turner will provide the technical and production know-how for ACC Select--it already handles streaming for CNN.com, NASCAR.com, and PGA.com.

The channel will feature what is described as Olympic-type sports not generally available on cable or broadcast, including volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, swimming/diving, lacrosse and track and field.

Raycom and Lincoln have shared the rights to ACC men's basketball since 1982, and all four have teamed previously to test broadband delivery of the conference's sports.

The service, which launched Friday (Sept. 15) at www.accselect.com, is either $3.99 per event or for a monthly all-event charge priced to sell at $5.99 per month.