Raycom Reups with CBS

CBS and Raycom Media Inc. have inked a new multiyear affiliation pact for seven Raycom-owned stations.



The stations are WOIO Cleveland; WTVR Richmond, Va.; KOLD Tucson,; KFVS Cape Girardeau, Mo.; KSLA Shreveport, La.; WAFB Baton Rouge; and WTOC Savannah.

"We recognize the tangible, lasting value in the synergy of strong local and network programming,” Raycom President and CEO Paul McTear said in a statement.

Raycom’s CBS affiliates reach more than 3.8 million U.S. TV households.