Raycom Reups with CBS
CBS and Raycom Media Inc. have inked a new multiyear affiliation pact for seven Raycom-owned stations.
The stations are WOIO Cleveland; WTVR Richmond, Va.; KOLD Tucson,; KFVS Cape Girardeau, Mo.; KSLA Shreveport, La.; WAFB Baton Rouge; and WTOC Savannah.
"We recognize the tangible, lasting value in the synergy of strong local and network programming,” Raycom President and CEO Paul McTear said in a statement.
Raycom’s CBS affiliates reach more than 3.8 million U.S. TV households.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.