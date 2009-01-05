RATINGS CHART TEST
Networks
8:00
8:30
9:00
9:30
10:00
Monday
The Bachelor
(Premiere, Jan. 5, 8-10 p.m.)
The Bachelor
(Reg. Time Period, Jan. 12, 8-9:30 p.m.)
Dancing With the Stars
(Premiere, Mar. 9, 8-10 p.m.)
Dancing With the Stars
(Mar. 30, 8-9:30 p.m.)
Samantha Who?
(Jan. 12)
True Beauty
(Series Premiere, Jan. 5)
Castle
(Series Premiere Mar. 9)
Superstars of Dance
(Regular Time Period Jan. 5)
Chuck
(Feb. 2, 8-9 p.m.)
Heroes
(Feb. 2, 9-10 p.m.)
Momma's Boys
(Jan. 5)
Medium
(Feb. 2)
Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
Two And a Half Men
Worst Week
CSI: Miami
Tostito's Fiesta Bowl
(Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. --)
24
(Season Premiere, Part 2, Jan. 12, 8-10 p.m.)
House
(Time Period Premiere, Jan. 19)
24
(Time period premiere, Jan. 19)
Gossip Girl
(Jan. 5)
One Tree Hill
(Jan. 5)
