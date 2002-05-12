Rainbow revamps AMC, adds ads
American Movie Classics is increasing its advertising load but spinning off a
splinter digital service, AMC Hollywood Classics, that will be
commercial-free.
The flagship channel takes eight minutes of ads per hour.
The new ad-free digi-net will feature films from the 1930s, 1940s and
1950s.
It launches in late 2002.
