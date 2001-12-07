Radio, RIAA agree on streaming fee
Radio broadcasters have reached an
agreement with record companies on the royalty fees radio stations must pay in
return for a blanket license to stream their signals over the Internet, sources
say. The two sides have been in arbitration at the Copyright Office. Webcasters
and record companies have yet to strike a similar deal. The Copyright Office's
arbiters are under no obligation to accept the settlement, though they are
likely to.
