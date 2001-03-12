Radio
George Campbell,
VP, new media, NBG Radio Network, Portland, Ore., named president, NBG Solutions.
Ben McWhorter,
marketing manager, Arbitron Radio Station Services, Birmingham, Ala., joins WRRS(FM) Birmingham, as general sales manager.
Jim Donohue,
national sales manager, Entercom, Sacramento, Calif., named director, national sales.
