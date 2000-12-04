Radio
Deborah Esayian,
jobcityusa.com, New York, joins Emmis Communications Corp., Chicago, as VP, integrated sales.
Karin Williams,
assistant director, resource development, United Way, Passaic County, N.J., joins WFUV(FM) New York, as membership director.
Karen Peterson,
senior director of affiliate sales, South Central region, Westwood One, Dallas, and regional sales manager, TM Century, Dallas, joins Premiere Radio Networks, Dallas, as director of affiliate marketing, talk division.
