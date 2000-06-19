RADIO
Brian Ongaro, cluster VP, AMFM Inc., Dallas, named executive VP and market manager, Dallas station group.
Matt Mills, national sales manager, WASH(FM) Washington named general sales manager.
Appointments at KRWM(FM) Bremerton (Seattle area), Wash.: Violeta Strash, senior account executive, KING-FM Seattle, joins as account executive; Melinda Dammel, account executive, KPLZ(FM) Seattle, joins as account executive.
