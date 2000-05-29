RADIO
Thomas P. Callahan, general sales manager, Metro Communications, Los Angeles, joins Associated Press, Washington, as general manager, radio division.
Michael Martin, program director, KYLD(FM) San Francisco, also named executive producer Hollywood Hamilton's Top 30 Rhythm Countdown, Los Angeles.
Greg Wells, GM, Three Eagles Communications, Columbus, Neb., joins Triad Broadcasting Co. LLC, Lincoln, Neb., as VP and market manager.
Judy Brenna, assistant VP, financial communications, Noonan Russo Communications Inc., New York, joins Nassau Broadcasting Corp., as director, corporate communications and investor relations.
Dan Barron, VP/general sales manager, WSRR-FM Millington, Tenn., named VP/director, sales, WSRR-FM, wgkx (fm) Memphis, Tenn., wrbo (fm) New Albany, Miss.
