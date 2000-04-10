RADIO
Frank McCoy, VP/Engineering GulfStar Communications, Austin, Texas, named VP and director of engineering, American Media Services, Charleston, S.C.
Kim Johnson, VP, sales, Internet group, Clear Channel Communications, Orlando, Fla., named VP, Internet sales, Entercom Communications Corp., there.
Appointments at Bonneville International Corp., Salt Lake City: Bruce L. Christensen, dean, College of Fine Arts, Brigham Young University, named senior VP, new media and technology; Greg James, VP, engineering and strategic planning, Salt Lake City Broadcast Group, named VP, technology; Talmage Ball, VP engineering, Bonneville, named VP, broadcast engineering.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.