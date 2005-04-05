Q TV Needs Oxygen

Gay and lesbian cable network Q Television Network is going the infomercial route to boost its visibility.

The pay network which is delivered via MSO RCN to only a few thousand homes, has bought a half-hour per day on women's cable net Oxygen, it announced at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention in San Francisco.

Q On the Move, the net's first original show, will start airing April 14 on Oxygen, which reaches over 53 million homes. Q didn't say how long the buy would last.