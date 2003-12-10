Putting Candidates in a Cell
In what is being billed as a mobile phone first, ABC’s live broadcast of Tuesday night’s Democratic candidate debate will be delivered to owners of Sprint PCS’ Vision Phone cellular phones.
MobiTV currently delivers an ABC News Live channel, Discovery Channel, Learning Channel and College Sports Television to 2.7 million PCS users. The broadcast is being co-produced by ABC affiliate WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H.
