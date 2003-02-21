Publishing world salutes Oprah
The Association of American Publishers will salute Oprah Winfrey for her
"unique contribution to American literary life" during its annual meeting in
Washington, D.C., Feb. 26.
Winfrey's Oprah's Book Club, which she phased out last year, became a "must
reading" list.
