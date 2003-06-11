Public TV on defensive in spectrum spat
Public stations Wednesday let lawmakers know they think broadcasters can help
solve the safety-spectrum crunch -- before giving up any spectrum.
Several public TV stations are partnering with local officials to beef up
emergency-alert systems.
Datacasting networks being tested in Kentucky, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Jersey,
New York City and Nashville, Tenn., allow officials to install digital-TV tuner cards in PCs to
create what are essentially interference-free private networks for transmitting
emergency communications.
"Public television -- using its existing digital spectrum -- can play a
unique role in meeting the needs of first responders," John Lawson, president of
the Association of Public Television Stations, said in a written statement
submitted for the House Telecommunications Subcommittee's hearing on the public-safety-spectrum shortage.
During the hearing, some lawmakers blamed broadcasters for perpetuating the
spectrum crunch and for not relinquishing analog spectrum more
quickly.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.