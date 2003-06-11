Public TV on defensive in spectrum spat

Public stations Wednesday let lawmakers know they think broadcasters can help

solve the safety-spectrum crunch -- before giving up any spectrum.

Several public TV stations are partnering with local officials to beef up

emergency-alert systems.

Datacasting networks being tested in Kentucky, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Jersey,

New York City and Nashville, Tenn., allow officials to install digital-TV tuner cards in PCs to

create what are essentially interference-free private networks for transmitting

emergency communications.

"Public television -- using its existing digital spectrum -- can play a

unique role in meeting the needs of first responders," John Lawson, president of

the Association of Public Television Stations, said in a written statement

submitted for the House Telecommunications Subcommittee's hearing on the public-safety-spectrum shortage.

During the hearing, some lawmakers blamed broadcasters for perpetuating the

spectrum crunch and for not relinquishing analog spectrum more

quickly.