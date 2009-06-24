Public Knowledge Disappointed By TV Everywhere Announcement

It was like an inside-the-Beltway bullfight as more red flags came out over the Time Warner/Comcast TV Everywhere online programming initiative.



Following on Media Access Project's concerns, Public Knowledge was even tougher. “We are disappointed but not surprised at the announcement this morning by Comcast and Time Warner," said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn."It is obvious that their ‘TV Everywhere’ is not TV for Everyone."



“Limiting access to programming is straight out of the cable playbook, going back to the days when Congress had to act in 1992 to allow the satellite programming distributors to have access to cable programming. This new version raises substantial anti-competitive issues by restricting the availability of programming to the favored distribution methods."



Sohn also used the announcement to pitch an open Internet, saying the new service would be an "additional toll lane" on the Web.



She called on all the relevant agencies, FCC, FTC, Justice, to examine the deal as potentially anticompetitive and a violation of the FCC's openness principles.



Free Press said it was still looking at all the facts, but could potentially weigh in by day's end.