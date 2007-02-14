PTC Continues To Push On Violence

The Parents Television Council continues to push broadcasters on the issue of violent programming.

On Wednesday, it asked Fox and other networks to either curtail the violence or put it on after 10 p.m.--the beginning of the safe harbor for indecent programming on broadcast TV. PTC was prompted in part by a special two-part episode of Fox's 24 that aired Feb. 11 and began at 8 p.m. during the so-called family hour.

The PTC request was telegraphed by research on 24 it released Feb. 11 saying the 24 had shown 67 torture scenes in its five seasons on the air.

New PTC President Tim Winter has told B&C that TV violence is his primary concern. The group issued a report last month saying TV violence had grown by 75% since its last study in the late 1980s.

In a statement Wednesday, Winter noted that ABC had moved Lost to 10 p.m. this season, saying "Fox should follow suit and move ‘24’ to its 10 pm hour." That would be tough, however, since Fox does not program a 10 p.m. hour. on weekdays.

Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) has pledged to reintroduce a bill that would give the FCC the authority to regulate violent content.

Elsewhere, 24 has come under fire from human rights activists Human Rights First, which suggested that 24’s torture techniques--he recently tortured his own brother--may be co-opted by real soldiers, suggesting that the show feature more of the consequences of torture, or when it is not effective.

