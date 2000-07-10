Trending

PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $7,400,000 - 3

Combos - $83,150,000 - 5

FMs - $632,501 - 5

AMs - $6,375,000 - 8

Total - $97,557,501 - 21

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,549,902,139 - 37

Combos - $7,294,603,267 - 127

FMs - $980,305,098 - 162

AMs - $208,787,815 - 115

Total - $10,035,731,769 - 442