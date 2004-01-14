PROMAX&BDA Lines Up Conference Speakers

PROMAX&BDA Wednesday announced the lineup of guest speakers at its annual conference June 23-25 in New York.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams and New York Times advertising columnist Brian Williams will be on hand to discuss the advertising and news coverage aspects of the 2004 election.

Speakers also include Oxygen Media founder, CEO Geraldine Laybourne; founder of Def Jam Recordings and CEO of Rush Communications Russell Simmons; author Dominick Dunne; Fox Sports CEO David Hill; and MTV President Judith McGrath.