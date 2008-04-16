Primetime Ratings: Same Old Song for American Idol, Fox

American Idol couldn't match the double-digit ratings of seasons past, but the Tuesday-night edition had plenty of firepower to take Fox to the top of the chart.

The network averaged a 6.7 rating/17 share in the 18-49 demo thanks to Idol's 8.6/23 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., then got a strong 4.9/12 from Hell's Kitchen from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., although it dropped from a 5.5/14 in its first half-hour to a 4.2/10 in its second.

NBC was a solid second with a 4.5/12 thanks to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 10 p.m. (4.7/12) and its two-hour The Biggest Loser finale, which averaged a 4.4/11 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

ABC and CBS tied for third at a 2.3/6. ABC's top performer was its Dancing with the Stars results show (Priscilla Presley got returned to sender), which averaged a 3.4/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. CBS' best performer was NCIS with a 3.1/8 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2 for Beauty & the Geek and a repeat of Reaper.