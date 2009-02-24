Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong 'House,' '24'

Fox’s drama House was the most watched and highest rated show of the night with a strong showing from action/drama series 24.



Fox earned a 4.6/12 rating and finished first with 13.1 million average viewers. It was a significant increase from last week’s third place finish of 3.4/8. ABC earned a 3.6/9 on the night, down from last Monday’s 4.2/10. CBS, last week’s winner, was down to 2.7/7 in a re-run heavy night. That tied them with NBC for third place. The CW came in fifth at 0.5/1.



Fox dominated the 8 p.m. hour with House, which drew 14.6 million viewers and a 5.4/14 rating, both highs for the night. ABC’s The Bachelor: Tell All was second at 3.4/9. In third was CBS, which pulled a 2.7/7 for a re-run of Big Bang Theory. NBC’s Chuck was fourth at 2.2/6 and the CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with a re-run of Gossip Girl.



At 9 p.m. the second hour of ABC’s The Bachelor took first place at 4.0/10. Fox’s 24 was second at 3.7/9 but first in total viewers with 11.6 million. Heroes drew a 3.3/8, NBC’s strongest showing of the night. CBS was fourth for the hour, earning a 3.1/7 total with re-runs of Two and a Half Men (3.6/9) and The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.6/6) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. The CW finished fifth with a re-run of One Tree Hill.



ABC won the 10 p.m. time slot with True Beauty pulling a 3.2/9. Medium delivered a second-place 2.7/7 for NBC, while a re-run of CSI: Miami on CBS was third at 2.3/6.