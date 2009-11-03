Primetime Ratings: Fox Hits Another Ratings Home Run

Fox won out over its broadcast rivals on the first Monday of November behind the fifth game of the World Series, which was down from Monday's high but still packed a punch. CBS was the top entertainment network, anchored by its middle-hour comedies.

According to preliminary Nielsen nationals adjusted for time zone differences, the Fall Classic averaged a 5.3 rating/14 share in adults 18-49 and 17.1 million viewers overall, making it the top broadcast program of the night in both categories. Though down from Sunday's series-high averages (7.8/20 in 18-49, 22.8 million viewers overall), Monday's Game 5 was up about 30% over last year's Game 5, which was the final game of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays.

