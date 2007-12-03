Primetime Ratings: Desperate Housewives Boosts ABC

ABC won the overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings Sunday thanks to Desperate Housewives.

While Sci Fi Channel was hosting its own tornado with the premiere of The Wizard of Oz update Tin Man, Desperate Housewives had its own twister, which ripped through Wisteria Lane to the tune of a 7.7 rating/17 share from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., the night's top-rated show.

ABC averaged a 4.9/12 in the demo on the night, including getting another solid performance out of Brothers & Sisters (4.8/12).

Fox was second with a 4.3/10, led by pro and college football. Its best rating came from a National Football League overrun and postgame show from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (6/16) and the BCS bowl-game selection show (3.7/8).

NBC was third with a 4.1/10 led by its coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

CBS was fourth with a 2.7/6, topped by Amazing Race at a 3.4/8. Its debut of a critically acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame special, The Pictures of Hollis Woods, averaged a 2.2/5 over its two hours.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1.