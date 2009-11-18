Primetime Ratings: CBS Dramas Keep Top Tuesday Night Spot

ABC's sci-fi drama V, which premiered at a robust 5.2/14 two weeks ago, has fallen steadily since then, finishing in third place at 8 o'clock Tuesday night, behind CBS' NCIS and NBC's Merry Madagascar Christmas special and the first half hour of Biggest Loser.

NCIS averaged a 4.1/11 and 20.2 million viewers in the opening hour. That was good for the highest-rated and most-watched hour of the night. NBC's Christmas special did a 2.9/8 from 8-8:30 and Biggest Loser scored a 3.6/10 in the next half hour. V pulled a 3.1/8 and 9.3 million viewers for ABC. Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was fourth at 2.5/7. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3 for 90210.

Biggest Loser moved NBC into first at 9 with a 3.7/10. CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles was next at 3.4/9. ABC's Dancing With the Stars charted a 3.2/8 but was first in viewers with 15.9 million. Fox stayed in fourth at 2.3/6 for the second hour of Dance. The CW's Melrose Place came in at 0.8/2. The show starred Heather Locklear and posted some gains in women's demos but only ticked up from 0.7/2 in the 18-49 demo.

CBS moved back into first at 10 with The Good Wife delivering a 2.6/8 and 12.7 million viewers. NBC's Jay Leno Show (2.0/6) just edged out ABC's The Forgotten (1.9/5).

CBS won the night overall with a 3.4/9, up from last week's 3.2/8 finish. The network won in total viewers as well with 15.9 million. NBC was second at 3.0/8, followed by ABC's 2.7/7. Fox was fourth with a 2.4/7. The CW finished fifth at 0.9/3.