Primetime Ratings: CBS Comedies Rally Past Fox

CBS' 9 p.m. comedy block of Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men posted increases Tuesday, winning the time slot and propelling CBS to close first-place win over Fox. Fox had taken the crown last Tuesday night with its drama lineup.

Fox's House came in at 5.0/13 in the 8 p.m. hour. The first hour of Dancing With the Stars on ABC came in at 3.3/8 and 16.1 million viewers. CBS' How I Met Your Mother (3.5/9) and Accidentally on Purpose (3.0/7) also charted a 3.3/8 and had 8.2 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 2.4/6 for Heroes. The CW came in at 1.2/3 for One Tree Hill.

Two and a Half Men delivered a 4.6/11 from 9-9:30, up from last week's 4.3/10, while Big Bang Theory rose from 4.5/10 to 4.8/12. CBS averaged 4.7/11 on the hour. The second hour of Dancing came in at 3.7/9 and led in viewers with 16.8 million. Fox came in at 2.8/7 for Lie To Me. NBC's Trauma continued to struggle but was even with last week at 1.8/4. The CW stayed at 1.2/3 with Gossip Girl.

CSI: Miami took first at 10 with a 4.0/11 and 12.9 million tuning in. ABC's Castle was next with a 2.4/6. The Jay Leno Show ticked up a tenth of a ratings point from last week to 1.5/4.

CBS topped Fox on the night with a 4.0/10 to Fox's 3.9/10. ABC was third at 3.1/8 but first in viewers with 14.3 million. NBC came in fourth with a 1.9/5. The CW finished fifth at 1.2/3.