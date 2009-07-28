Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette' Finale Draws 11 Million Viewers

The two-hour season finale of The Bachelorette was Monday night's top-rated show, propelling ABC to a primetime win by a wide margin.

The first hour of the Bachelorette finale drew a 3.0/10 with 8.8 million viewers, easily beating second place CBS, which earned a 1.7/6 for reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.7/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.8/6). A House rerun earned a 1.4/5 for Fox. NBC's Great American Road Trip was next at 1.0/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a One Tree Hill rerun.

The last hour of the Bachelorette, in which 29-year-old technology consultant Ed Swiderski won the final rose from Jillian Harris, came in at 3.9/11 with 11 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.7/7 for reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.6/7) and The Big Bang Theory (2.7/7). A rerun of Lie to Me on Fox pulled a 1.4/4. The second installment of NBC's The Wanted slipped even further from its premiere in its new 9 p.m. timeslot, coming in at 0.5/1. The CW drew a 0.3/1 for a rerun of Gossip Girl.

Despite having the Bachelorette finale as a lead-in Dating in the Dark was flat from last week, drawing a 2.5/7. That was still good enough to place ABC first in the 10 p.m. hour, however. CBS was next at 2.0/6 for a rerun of CSI: Miami. NBC's Dateline was third at 0.9/3.

On the night ABC averaged a 3.1/9 and 8.7 million viewers. CBS was second at 2.1/6. Fox finished with a 1.4/4. NBC averaged 0.8/2. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1.