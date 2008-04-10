Primetime Ratings: American Idol ‘Give Back’ Special Gives Back Ratings
American Idol won the night, but its "Give Back" special did not have quite the ratings punch of the standard sing or vote-off varieties.
Still, other networks likely wish they could stick an "only" in front of a 6.7 rating/18 share, which is what Fox averaged for its all-Idol night.
In distant second was CBS with a 2.8/7, led by Criminal Minds from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 3.3/8.
ABC was third with a 2.2/6. Its top show was Primetime from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 2.7/7.
NBC could not crack a 2 rating, averaging a 1.9/5 in the demo, led by Deal or No Deal with a 2.4/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., followed by repeats of the Law & Order franchise that did not make much of a dent.
The CW had a relatively good night, averaging a 1/3, topped by America’s Next Top Model with a 1.2/3.
