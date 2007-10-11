Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins with Practice; Bionic Woman Falls Again

ABC won the night Wednesday in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings, although its 3.9 rating/11 share average was down from last week's 4.1/11 in the 18-49 demo.

Quirky and critically praised drama Pushing Daisies at a 3.6/11 was down one-half of a rating point from the week before, but on the upside, Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice gained over last week, averaging a 4.8/12, up from 4.5/11 and building strongly from its first half-hour (4.5/12) to its second (5.1/13).

ABC's Dirty Sexy Money was going in the opposite direction, dropping from a 3.7/10 in its first half-hour to a 3.2/9 in its second.

CBS was second on the night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.3/9. Its top show was CSI: NY with a 4/11 to win its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period.

Kid Nation, the much-hyped, much-criticized reality show, came in last in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period behind everyone else including The CW.

NBC was a close third at a 3.2/9, led by Bionic Woman with a 3.8/10. While that show continued to slip, NBC said it was up 41% compared with the network’s 18-49 average in the 9 p.m.-10 p.m. time period last season. It launched two weeks ago with a 5.5/14 to win its time period, then fell to a 4/10 for second place behind Private Practice, which had also slipped from its 5.1/13 debut to a 4.5/11 before rebounding last night (Oct. 10).

Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7. Its top show was Kitchen Nightmares with a 3/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

The CW was fifth with a 1.9/5 thanks to a third-place finish from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. from America’s Next Top Model (2.5/7).