Priest joins NBC News
NBC News has hired Washington Post writer and author Dana Priest as an
intelligence and national-security analyst.
Priest will keep her day job at the Post, where she has been for the
past 16 years, covering such beats as the Pentagon and, more recently,
intelligence and national security.
As an analyst at the network, Priest will fill a role much like many of the
retired military officers do at all of the networks -- Eecept, of course, she’s not
retired.
Most of her reporting will still be done for the Post.
On air at NBC ,she’ll be the interviewee, assessing the significance of news
stories as they develop.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.