Post-Newsweek Stations Partners with WorldLink

Ad-sales firm WorldLink will represent Post-Newsweek Stations’ six major-market stations, along with its four affiliates of Hispanic entertainment multicast LATV.

WorldLink will be responsible for “all long-form direct-response ad sales” for KPRC Houston; WDIV Detroit; WPLG Miami; WKMG Orlando, Fla.; KSAT San Antonio; and WJXT Jacksonville, Fla. The four LATV affiliates are in Houston, Miami, Orlando and San Antonio.

WorldLink cofounder and CEO Toni Knight said the partnership “provides advertisers with dual levels to reach targeted customers. Post-Newsweek is one of the country’s most forward-thinking broadcast groups with strong stations in major markets. It’s also well-positioned to succeed in today’s changing marketplace through its involvement with LATV.”

Post-Newsweek vice president of sales Kerry Moyland added, “We look to [WorldLink’s] extensive experience, successful track record and longstanding relationships in both short- and long-form advertising sales to bring Post-Newsweek to a new level in this very important category.”

Late last month, the National Hockey League tapped WorldLink to be its direct-response and long-form ad rep.